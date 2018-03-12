 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Witness tells of police chase after man jumps into river from burning car and is pursued by cops who 'commandeered an old wooden motorboat'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man has jumped from a burning car into the Wairoa River as he fled from police, leading to the closure of State Highway 2 near Tauranga.

The cops gave chase in a sluggish motorboat making for a slow speed chase near Tauranga this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

The fleeing driver was being pursued along SH2 in the Te Puna and Whakamarama area, when he abandoned his burning car on Wairoa Bridge.

A witness at the scene, Coraleigh Parker, told 1 NEWS she saw a silver BMW come skidding down the road sideways before the driver jumped out and emptied his pockets then dove off the bridge into Wairoa River making a swim for it.

"Police commandeered an old wooden motorboat that could only travel at swimming speed so it was a little bit funny as they tried to chase him going at the same speed as he was swimming.

"Once he got down by the bend in the river he started taking his clothes off, then we could see a naked body get out of the water and the police were there waiting for him," Ms Parker said.

The police chase along SH2 is believed to have occurred around 9.20am this morning, when a driver did not stop for them near Athenree Road, travelling in the direction of Tauranga. 

Police pursued the car for a period but shortly abandoned the chase, a police spokesperson said.

At 10.40am, police released a statement saying SH2 along Wairoa Bridge in both directions is closed, and would remain so for at least the next half-an-hour.

The pursuit this morning comes after a horror weekend on New Zealand roads in which eight people were killed.

Three of the deaths came after a police car chase near Nelson yesterday morning which killed three people.

Two of the deceased were fleeing from police, and the third was a member of the public in an oncoming vehicle.

In response to this Nelson accident, the Police Minister Stuart Nash has asked for an update on the progress of police pursuit reviews.

At present, New Zealand Police use their discretion on whether to pursue a vehicle that has fled.

However, in the wake of recent police pursuit crashes, there are calls from the public for police to adopt a no pursuit policy, for the safety of other motorists on the road.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Johnathan Taha Tairakena

'I miss you sooo much' - brother of driver killed in Nelson police chase crash mourns, as innocent woman who died named

2
Carmen Yanko

Tributes flow for much-loved Nelson mum killed by driver fleeing from police

01:13
3
The cops gave chase in a sluggish motorboat making for a slow speed chase near Tauranga this morning.

Watch: Witness tells of police chase after man jumps into river from burning car and is pursued by cops who 'commandeered an old wooden motorboat'

01:07
4
1 NEWS' Helen Castles says high winds and rain are expected later today.

Flights cancelled as Cyclone Hola approaches, 117km/h wind gust recorded as worst predicted to miss Auckland

5
Joe Edmonds

Mongrel Mob gangsters deported back to NZ from Western Australia as gang tries to get foothold there

01:13
The cops gave chase in a sluggish motorboat making for a slow speed chase near Tauranga this morning.

Watch: Witness tells of police chase after man jumps into river from burning car and is pursued by cops who 'commandeered an old wooden motorboat'

The incident played out near Tauranga this morning.

00:12
It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.

Raw video: The moment tour helicopter crash lands in New York's East River leaving at least two dead

Six people were reportedly on-board when the crash occurred including the pilot who managed to escape.

Carmen Yanko

Tributes flow for much-loved Nelson mum killed by driver fleeing from police

Carmen Yanko, 53, died when her car was hit by another fleeing police.


06:54
Marae looks at the increase in prisoners, as a $1 billion prison plan sits on the table for the government.

Government keeping plans for billion dollar prison close as numbers approach capacity

A Marae panel discuss the possibility of the "unfortunate necessity" costing $300m a year to run.


04:49
1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon, following their cabinet demotion.

National's old-guard MPs 'thinking about futures' following caucus reshuffle snub

1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 