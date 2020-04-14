TODAY |

Watch: Winter comes early in parts of South Island

Much of the country is waking up to wintery weather for the first time this year, with parts of the South Island falling to negative temperatures overnight.

Five-year-old Jamie wasn’t afraid of getting stuck into the snow this morning. Source: Pablo Birocchi

There's been quite a bit of snow in high, central parts of the South Island overnight, MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said.

She said the cold front is expected to reach the rest of New Zealand later today and both the North and South Islands can expect snow.

Meanwhile, strong winds are expected for coastal Otago and Banks Peninsula, as a strong and cold west to southwesterly flow covers the country.

MetService warns the winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

