Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

Winston Peters has shown off his Latin knowledge while answering a question about Simon Bridges' comments on Jacinda Ardern's baby during his post-Cabinet address this afternoon.

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about his thoughts on Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview on Friday where the National Party leader suggested the baby "should be going to school in boy's clothes" when talking about gender.

"Well I think it's the Latin phrase res ipsa loquitur, the thing speaks for itself," Mr Peters said of the interview when told of its content.

When asked to elaborate on what he meant by the phrase Mr Peters replied: "What, when someone makes a fool of themselves do I want to elaborate my views?

"I think the thing speaks for itself, I'll leave you to come to a summation on that."

Earlier today on TVNZ1's Breakfast show Mr Bridges also addressed his comments saying they were light hearted and needed to be taken in context.

He said it was light hearted and "people listening to the full context would see it".
"We just want to wish the Prime Minister and her whānau and the little one all the very happiness," Mr Bridges said.


 

