Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

1 NEWS
Winston Peters has talked up the Government's "impressive record of achievement" while he was Acting Prime Minister over the last six weeks.

Mr Peters stepped into the role after Jacinda Ardern went on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford in June.

Speaking at his final post-Cabinet address this afternoon, Mr Peters touted the coalition Government's record under his stewardship.

"The coalition Government has remained stable and fully functional in the last six weeks and our poll information has the governing parties rising further in the polls," Mr Peters said.

"This demonstrates the successful operation of an MMP government and proves that we are a stable and constructive group in government regardless of what some early naysayers may have rather unwisely said."

Mr Peters then rattled off a long list of things that the Government implemented in the last six weeks, including the Families Package and Winter Energy Payments starting and the tabling of the Reserve Bank Policy Bill.

"This is an impressive record of achievement for any government in a six week period," Mr Peters said.

His time as Acting Prime Minister will come to an end on Thursday when he flys to Singapore for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Mr Peters gave his final post-Cabinet address before Jacinda Ardern's return from maternity leave.
New ministry guidelines will ban schoolchildren from handling firearms during visits by the Defence Force or police.

The Education Ministry, along with New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA), developed the document after criticism last year of an army visit to a school in which children were allowed to hold unloaded weapons.

"We know there are differing opinions on schools allowing students to participate in activities involving firearms," Katrina Casey, the ministry's deputy secretary for sector enablement and support, said.

"There has also been considerable public debate on the appropriateness of firearms being brought into schools.

"The consultation allowed us to understand more about these opinions and concerns."

The ministry said the guidelines would help schools to create their own firearms policies.

Schools' policies could range from a total ban on firearms through to allowing activities such as target shooting or military cadet drills, the ministry said.

"[The consultation process] has resulted in a comprehensive set of guidelines that will help schools make informed decisions on whether they will allow student involvement with firearms on and off school grounds, and if so what that would look like."

The guidelines support school boards to:understand their roles and responsibilities ensure they meet their obligations under the Arms Act 1983, Arms Regulations 1992 and Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 clarify situations when firearms are permitted in schools and the processes that must be followed

The final guidelines have been sent to schools and are available on both the ministry and NZSTA's websites.

Source: iStock
Sick? Don't soldier on at work, stay home - insurer

RNZ rnz.co.nz
A healthcare insurer is warning that sick workers continuing to go to work may be doing more harm than good.

New Zealand loses about $1.5 billion every year to workplace absences, according to a 2017 study by BusinessNZ and Southern Cross Healthcare.

Chief people and strategy officer at Southern Cross Health Society, Vicki Caisley, said the impact of going to work with a cold could be even higher.

"We are spreading our bugs especially across small teams and making other people unwell.

"But the other thing we are doing is delaying our own recovery. We come in when we think we are near recovery. But we sometimes get worse and have to take more time off."

Ms Caisley said Southern Cross had a strong wellbeing programme to send people home if they were unwell but cultures can vary from business to business, leading some people to feel they need to come in.

"People are turning up because they think they need to."

Asked how to change culture in a workplace so workers feel comfortable asking for time off, she said it was a two-step process.

"The first is changing your own mindset, so you are not worrying what other people are thinking if you phone in sick. Then there is the business leadership piece about driving the culture in a business."

Man sneezing file photo.
Source: istock.com

New Zealand has a statutory minimum of five days paid sick leave after the first six months of continuous employment.

"Five days is not a lot," said Ms Caisley. "Many people have young children in daycare who may be picking up bugs, so they look after them. Then you pick up the bug, as well. Those five days don't go far."

Southern Cross has 10 days sick leave and staff can accrue up to 20.

Businesses need to look at their welfare packages for staff, she said. And if you're sick, don't go to work.

"Be honest. If you're sick, you're sick. Stay home and get better faster."

Source: TVNZ
