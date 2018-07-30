Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

New ministry guidelines will ban schoolchildren from handling firearms during visits by the Defence Force or police.

The Education Ministry, along with New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA), developed the document after criticism last year of an army visit to a school in which children were allowed to hold unloaded weapons.

"We know there are differing opinions on schools allowing students to participate in activities involving firearms," Katrina Casey, the ministry's deputy secretary for sector enablement and support, said.

"There has also been considerable public debate on the appropriateness of firearms being brought into schools.

"The consultation allowed us to understand more about these opinions and concerns."

The ministry said the guidelines would help schools to create their own firearms policies.

Schools' policies could range from a total ban on firearms through to allowing activities such as target shooting or military cadet drills, the ministry said.

"[The consultation process] has resulted in a comprehensive set of guidelines that will help schools make informed decisions on whether they will allow student involvement with firearms on and off school grounds, and if so what that would look like."

The guidelines support school boards to:understand their roles and responsibilities ensure they meet their obligations under the Arms Act 1983, Arms Regulations 1992 and Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 clarify situations when firearms are permitted in schools and the processes that must be followed