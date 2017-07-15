 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Winston Peters stifles laughter when asked about his recent decision to quit smoking

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters had to stifle laughs today when he was asked about his recent decision to quit smoking at the party's annual convention in Auckland.

Speaking at the NZ First Convention in Auckland, Mr Peters was amused at the media's interest in his health and wellbeing.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I realised that my friends in the media were so concerned about my health and fitness that I should take their advice," he said breaking out into laughter.

Trying to get the conversation back on track Mr Peters said: "I'm at a conference for the party that is going to form the next government, stick to that, why are you going on about cigarettes?"

The interview was quickly derailed again when a reporter caused Mr Peters to start chuckling when he cheekily asked: "Did the government's tax hikes on cigarettes work then?"

Still in good humour Mr Peters replied, "hundreds of thousands of New Zealander's are waiting on every word out of this conference for a better tomorrow.

"Then somebody decides, the most important thing right now is whether Winston Peters has a cigarette."

Related

Politics

Auckland

00:29
Mr Peters was asked about his bottom line issues during the NZ First Convention in Auckland.

Railway line to Northland 'not even worth arguing about' - Winston Peters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:33
2
The former woman's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Watch: Man plucked out of Wimbledon crowd dons white skirt to face Clijsters serve

00:23
3
The final world press tour ended in London with the two superstar fighters continuing their verbal battle at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: 'Do something' - Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather, rubbing his head

00:30
4
The Warriors sent off their leading try scorer in style after their 34-22 defeat to Penrith.

Goodbye to a legend! Warriors make the earth shake with Manu Vatuvei farewell haka

5

Police hunt for pair after robbery at Christchurch pub

00:45
Speaking at the NZ First Convention in Auckland, Mr Peters was amused at the media's interest in his health and wellbeing.

Watch: Winston Peters stifles laughter when asked about his recent decision to quit smoking

The light-hearted moment came as Mr Peters took questions at the NZ First Convention in Auckland.

00:33
The former woman's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Watch: Man plucked out of Wimbledon crowd dons white skirt to face Clijsters serve

The former women's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Police hunt for pair after robbery at Christchurch pub

The two men threatened staff before taking off with a quantity of cash.

00:20
The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.

Snow bunnies set to descend on central North Island after 'beast of a storm' dumps fresh snow

Emergency services are working hard in the central North Island to restore services.

Beyonce posed with her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

Beyonce sends Instagram into meltdown introducing newborn twins Sir and Rumi

The post is already among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 