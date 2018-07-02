 

Watch: Winston Peters responds to being called New Zealand's version of Donald Trump

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters has responded to comments made comparing him to US President Donald Trump. 

He said due to the circumstances he “understood” what UK’s Nigel Farage meant when he called him New Zealand’s “own version of Trump".
Former UKIP leader and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage recently said New Zealand has "your own version of Trump in Winston Peters". 

When asked about the comparison today, Mr Peters said he noticed "the medium" that carried the comments in a discussion about Brexit, with Mr Farage also complimenting Mr Peters calling him a "great character". 

"What I saw was a campaign that was opposed by all the multi-national wealth in the world and in Europe including intervening countries from outside get beaten by the people's voice. 

"Ordinary people all around the UK up against a lot of money, nevertheless had their democratic expression. In that sense, I understand what Mr Farage was saying."

Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

He said due to the circumstances he "understood" what UK's Nigel Farage meant when he called him New Zealand's "own version of Trump".

