Watch: Winston Peters' offer to be the first to re-enter Pike River mine still stands

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has again stated that he is willing to be the first person to enter the Pike River Mine once it's been cleared for re-entry.

Speaking to media at a post cabinet address yesterday, Mr Peters confirmed that his offer, first made in 2016, to be first down the mine was still on the table.

"I made that statement a long time ago… because I do have experience of mining. In fact 11 miles under the ground so it's nothing new in terms of danger," Mr Peters said.

When asked if it was responsible of him to be the first to re-enter the mine, Mr Peters responded emphatically before cracking a joke.

"Well what's wrong with that? Maybe it's just because you care about me," he said to media alluding to their question.

On 19 November 2010 29 men were trapped and killed after an explosion at the mine.

Police are also gearing up to reopen their investigation into the explosion at Pike River, in anticipation of the planned re-entry of the mine later this year.