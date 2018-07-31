Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

The National Party are criticising the appointment of Dr Pauline Kingi to head the independent inquiry into Wally Haumaha as deputy police commissioner, after Dr Kingi is believed to have endorsed him on the employment site LinkedIn.

National Party spokesperson for police Chris Bishop said there was a "clear and unequivocal conflict of interest, and the Government should never have appointed Dr Kingi in the first instance".

However Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said Dr Kingi is independent and the endorsements have been investigated.

NZ Herald reported Mr Haumaha's LinkedIn account shows 23 skill endorsements from an account in the name of Dr Pauline Kingi, including leadership, Government and stakeholder management.

"The process has been thoroughly investigated by a number of sources. LinkedIn is a career enhancing utility that was out about 15-years-ago, and a whole lot of professional people all endorse themselves," Mr Peters said.

"There's nothing in this story."

He said the pair were not friends or colleagues. When asked why she would have endorsed Mr Haumaha on LinkedIn Mr Peters said "because everybody did back then, the only person who wasn't endorsed was me".

Mr Peters estimated the endorsements were made about 15 years ago and the inquiry was into the process of appointment, "not the appointment".

"Cabinet office has been checked out, Department of Internal Affairs has been checked, Crown Law's been checked, we've done all the checks we possibly could do."

Mr Peters announced last week Dr Kingi would be heading the independent inquiry into the appointment of Mr Haumaha as the new Deputy Police Commissioner.

It came after NZ Herald reported an officer told the 2004 Operation Austin investigation into the police sex allegations that Mr Haumaha called Louise Nicholas' rape allegations "nonsense" and that "nothing really happened".

Mr Haumaha apologised for the comments, saying they do not reflect his views.

"It is important to say outright that I take responsibility for those comments, I deeply regret them, and I unreservedly apologise for the hurt and concern they have caused," he said.

Dr Pauline Kingi is Harvard University educated and served as a barrister in 1980. She is a former Chancellor of Auckland University of Technology.



A statement from Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the police supported the appointment.

Minister of Internal Affairs Tracey Martin is in charge to the inquiry.