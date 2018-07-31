 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics

A testy exchange has seen Winston Peters make fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a joke in Parliament's Question Time today.

The National Party leader was questioning the Acting Prime Minister about the state of the New Zealand economy when things got personal.

"What is the Government doing to keep ambitious young New Zealanders in the country considering a new mining job was advertised in Australia every six minutes, while here his Government has banned oil and gas exploration as well as mining on conservation land," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters then shot back, making fun of Mr Bridges accent.

"This Government has not banned oil and gas exploration and whatever that industry called 'mining' is, I am having difficulty trying to understand it."

The answer clearly didn't sit well with the National Party leader.

"Is the reality that when New Zealand has the worst business confidence in a decade, that has a flow on investment and jobs that all he can do is come down to this House and make jokes about it," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters wasn't swayed by Mr Bridges comments.

"I can't win the jokes stake I'm looking at one in terms of his ambition, but I want to tell that member that they can be as mealy mouthed and as doomsday as you like but they won't succeed in the polls or winning the next election," Mr Peters said.

"If they want to help, we welcome all the help they can give, but given their last nine years of abysmal performance I don't think so."

National Party MP Gerry Brownlee then raised a point of order that got him a warning from the Speaker of the House before Question Time moved on.

Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister. Source: Parliament TV
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:59
Retirement villages are all the rage, but safety and security come at a price.

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
2

Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'
3

Outrage in France after after woman who stood up to sexual harassment gets assaulted
4

Most read: Great whites and orcas battle for territory off South African coastline
5

'Things will be ok' - friends and classmates of 'lovely' 11-year-old Ōhakune bus crash victim offered support
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live Stream: Simon Bridges to question Winston Peters, as teachers and nurses set to be discussed in Question Time
00:58

'Things will be ok' - friends and classmates of 'lovely' 11-year-old Ōhakune bus crash victim offered support
Waikawa Beach in New Zealand, photo token by Canon 5D mark III at 2016

Researchers warn NZ on track for tropical climate if CO2 emissions not reduced

Man who made 'homebake' heroin present at man's death in flatting complex

Winston Peters says head of deputy police commissioner inquiry independent after she endorsed Wally Haumaha on LinkedIn 15-years-ago

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

The National Party are criticising the appointment of Dr Pauline Kingi to head the independent inquiry into Wally Haumaha as deputy police commissioner, after Dr Kingi is believed to have endorsed him on the employment site LinkedIn. 

National Party spokesperson for police Chris Bishop said there was a "clear and unequivocal conflict of interest, and the Government should never have appointed Dr Kingi in the first instance". 

However Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said Dr Kingi is independent and the endorsements have been investigated.

NZ Herald reported Mr Haumaha's LinkedIn account shows 23 skill endorsements from an account in the name of Dr Pauline Kingi, including leadership, Government and stakeholder management. 

"The process has been thoroughly investigated by a number of sources. LinkedIn is a career enhancing utility that was out about 15-years-ago, and a whole lot of professional people all endorse themselves," Mr Peters said. 

"There's nothing in this story."

He said the pair were not friends or colleagues. When asked why she would have endorsed Mr Haumaha on LinkedIn Mr Peters said "because everybody did back then, the only person who wasn't endorsed was me". 

Mr Peters estimated the endorsements were made about 15 years ago and the inquiry was into the process of appointment, "not the appointment". 

"Cabinet office has been checked out, Department of Internal Affairs has been checked, Crown Law's been checked, we've done all the checks we possibly could do."

Mr Peters announced last week Dr Kingi would be heading the independent inquiry into the appointment of Mr Haumaha as the new Deputy Police Commissioner.

It came after NZ Herald reported an officer told the 2004 Operation Austin investigation into the police sex allegations that Mr Haumaha called Louise Nicholas' rape allegations "nonsense" and that "nothing really happened".

Mr Haumaha apologised for the comments, saying they do not reflect his views.

"It is important to say outright that I take responsibility for those comments, I deeply regret them, and I unreservedly apologise for the hurt and concern they have caused," he said. 

Dr Pauline Kingi is Harvard University educated and served as a barrister in 1980. She is a former Chancellor of Auckland University of Technology.

A statement from Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the police supported the appointment.

Minister of Internal Affairs Tracey Martin is in charge to the inquiry. 

Mr Peters was asked on July 2 if there was a conflict of interest with the deputy police commissioner, as he applied to seek selection to stand for New Zealand First in 2005.

"There has been an allegation that he was a candidate, which is false, candidates for NZ First are those people who withstand the electorate specific or the list process nomination and notification all the way to the electoral commission, he did not," Mr Peters said.

Mr Peters said "a whole lot of people start and then stop" when it comes to seeking selection to political parties and he had no idea what Mr Haumaha's political associations are now.

Mr Peters said Dr Pauline Kingi’s endorsements of Mr Haumaha had been "thoroughly investigated". Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:08
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

1 NEWS Community: Homeless outreach group to launch fleet of showers, washing machines on wheels for Aucklanders in need

'Things will be ok' - friends and classmates of 'lovely' 11-year-old Ōhakune bus crash victim offered support

Northland kapa haka rehab programme uses waiata to fight addiction - 'It’s taught me to open up my eyes to the world'

Ōhakune residents reeling after bus tragedy: 'We've just gotta try and pick ourselves up'

1 NEWS Community: Homeless outreach group to launch fleet of showers, washing machines on wheels for Aucklanders in need

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
1 News Community
Auckland
Australia

A charity group that had earned accolades in Australia for making life a little easier for those living rough is heading to New Zealand.

With a fleet of 27 vans containing mobile showers and laundry facilities, Orange Sky Australia’s 1200 volunteers help wash more than six tonnes of laundry per week – for free.

The unique idea, billed as the first of its kind in the world, was launched three years ago by two young men who converted an old van and began visiting parks in Brisbane.

The New Zealand service, set to launch in Auckland later this year, will start under similarly humble circumstances – with one or two trucks. The organisation is hoping to recruit about 100 volunteers.

"All of us take for granted the fact that we can get up in the morning and put on clean clothes," said Orange Sky Australia CEO Joanne Westh.

"It's a basic right to most of us, and it's denied to many of the people that are on the streets doing it tough."

But equally important to a shower and clean clothes is the non-judgemental conversation between volunteers and those who need the service, Ms Westh explained.

"The conversations that happen on shift while the washers are washing and the dryers are tumbling is really, really the power of the service," she said.

Orange Sky New Zealand is still looking for additional funding before it launches. With the proportion of homeless Kiwis nearly twice that of Australia, volunteers are eager to get the service up and running.

"We don’t pretend to have all the answers but we do know that we have a service in Australia that works really well, and we think we can help out a lot of people here in New Zealand," Ms Westh said.

Orange Sky New Zealand is set to be an offshoot of a first-in-the-world Australian organisation with 27 laundry and shower vans and 1200 volunteers. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
1 News Community
Auckland
Australia