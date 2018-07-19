Watch: Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

 

Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Winston Peters has given a revealing interview looking back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch today.

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.
"The main reason [it has lasted so long] is we have kept faith in what we originally started with, the belief that ordinary people would be strong enough without resources to maintain the party.

"We survived because we didn't need big business money, we got very little of it, but we had a thing that's far more important - sheer commitment from people on the ground," Mr Peters said.

