 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as question time fuel tax debate ignites

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and National leader Simon Bridges have clashed over fuel taxes in Parliament's question time today.

Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.
Source: Parliament TV

Mr Peters was answering questions on behalf of the absent Jacinda Ardern, who is awaiting the arrival of her first baby, and was asked by National Party leader Simon Bridges if the Prime Minister was concerned that her Government has increased the cost of living in New Zealand.

"The basis of that question is unadulterated nonsense," Mr Peters replied.

Undeterred Mr Bridges pushed on, stating the new Auckland fuel tax would increase costs to an average family by $700 a year.

"Again that is unadulterated rubbish," Mr Peters said, accusing Mr Bridges of being inconsistent after wanting to extend road infrastructure around the country himself.

Mr Bridges then suggested that the fuel tax set to be implemented in Auckland has today been legislated by Government to be applied throughout any region in New Zealand.

Mr Peters suggested that people are happy to pay a fuel tax rather than a blanket increase in GST while also stating that other councils cannot put a fuel tax in place until 2021.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1

Police confirm homicide investigation launched over killing of rapper XXXTentacion

00:25
2

Soundcloud rapper XXXTentacion dead after Florida shooting

3

Government relaxes rules on foreign buyer ban

02:30
4
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Most read: Kaikoura lady spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

5

'You're pulling knives out of your back' - Eddie Jones unfazed by criticism of England side

02:33
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as question time fuel tax debate ignites

Mr Peters was answering questions on behalf of the absent Jacinda Ardern.

00:42
Simon Bridges, Winston Peters and Kelvin Davis were all critical.

'It's cruel' - US policy of separating child migrants from parents criticised by New Zealand political leaders

Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents.


00:44
A study found it can take minutes before an ionisation alarm detects smoke.

Retailers taking ionisation smoke alarms off shelves after Consumer NZ report

The alarms were found to respond to smouldering fires much more slowly than photoelectric fire alarms.

House Protect, Insurance

Wellington woman shocked at '300 per cent' house insurance hike - $5k a year

"We haven't changed any of our conditions - this is just a rollover of our premium."

03:15
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Get on the bandwagon as England claim opening win in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 