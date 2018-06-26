 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Winston Peters and Simon Bridges had the House laughing after a quick witted exchange during Question Time in Parliament today.

The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.
Source: Parliament TV

The Acting Prime Minister and the National Party leader were debating planned strike action from various sectors when Mr Bridges sought to use Mr Peters' bus analogy against him.

The Acting Prime Minister has said over the last two days that people will only wait for a bus when they know there will be one coming, making the analogy that people are only going on strike now because they have a Government that they think will listen.

"How will the bus turn up to the bus stop when all the drivers are on strike?" Mr Bridges asked drawing laughter.

"Well the first thing that you have to have of course is a bus for there to be drivers, and that's where we're different," Mr Peters shot back, also drawing laughs from both sides of the House.

The two had a long exchange over planned industrial action that include nurses striking, with Mr Bridges concerned that there will be a shutdown of critical services and saying that 32,000 people plan to, or have already, gone on strike from various sectors, more than the past nine years combined.

Mr Peters said the Government was hopeful that a resolution could be met with workers before strike actions commenced and one budget will not fix nine years of neglect.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:52
2
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

3
Troy George Skinner

NZ man shot by 14-year-old girl's mother in US had knife, pepper spray and duct tape on him, police allege

4
Robbie Cederwall

'He had a magical way of brightening up your day' - father's tribute to teen son who died following crash on Auckland beach

5
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances

00:52
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Live Stream: National’s Simon Bridges takes on Winston as Acting PM in Question Time, as strikes loom for the Government

The Greens also want to know why the Housing Minister is looking overseas for help on prefab Kiwibuild homes.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Another wintery blast with this one moving towards the north, parts of the South Island experiencing a lot of snow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:07
Gaylene Chambers started autism awareness clothing line Chambers & Co for her autistic son Rikki last year.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the Auckland mum encouraging acceptance of autism with t-shirt designs

Phrases like 'Keep calm I'm autistic', 'Autism isn't contagious, but a smile is', and 'Autism is my superpower' drive home the message of empowerment and acceptance.

04:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Ronaldo shows he's human and the boys go off VAR

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 