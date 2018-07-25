 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Winston Peters has accused National of playing "silly politics" by announcing their own medicinal cannabis bill in opposition to the Government's today.

A lengthy exchange during Parliamentary Question Time saw Simon Bridges and the Acting Prime Minister at odds over the rival bills.

"Does he believe New Zealand should implement a comprehensive medicinal cannabis regime that would widen access to medicinal cannabis and licence high quality domestic production," Mr Bridges asked Mr Peters.

The Acting Prime Minister was quick to denigrate the timing of the National Party's new bill in his answer.

"The Government's view is that if the other members of Parliament were serious in this matter then they would not have put in a private members bill that might not be drawn in favour of the Government's bill.

"Also, they would in the last nine years have shown their integrity on this issue rather than playing silly politics," Mr Peters replied.

Mr Bridges then pointed out what he said were flaws in the regulatory controls in the Government's medicinal cannabis bill.

Mr Peters replied by saying the bill was still open to amendments and called the National Party a "leaderless rabble".

Mr Bridges earlier said the Government's current bill "utterly fails" at creating the right regulatory and legislative controls alongside giving Kiwis greater medicinal cannabis access to ease suffering.

"So we will vote against it. It includes only minor improvements to how cannabidiol products are treated, which the previous National Government had already facilitated," he said in a statement.

"It is also totally silent on how a medicinal cannabis regime would operate in practice. The Government has said it will increase access now and leave it to officials to think through the controls and the consequences later."

Mr Bridges said National's member's bill, which would only go before Parliament if pulled out of the ballot, was the result of "significant work" by MPs and reflected "a blend of international best practice, tailored to New Zealand".

It proposes a licensing regime and approval for medicinal cannabis products in the way medicine is approved by Metsafe.

National supported the Government's medicinal bill in its first reading earlier this year; however said further support was based on select committee changes.  

Simon Bridges says the Government's medicinal cannabis bill doesn't have enough regulatory controls. Source: Parliament TV
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel to debut for Black Caps against Pakistan
5

Highlanders rubbish rumours that Quade Cooper is set to move south
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:02
1 NEWS' political editor Jess Mutch asked why his party has put forward a bill now after nine years in power.

Watch: Simon Bridges denies National's medicinal cannabis bill is a 'stunt' after tough question
Supporters gathered at parliament to support medicinal cannabis legalisation

Medicinal cannabis bill brings Health Select Committee to deadlock
00:34
The chapel, erected in 1910, was severely damaged in the 2011 earthquake.

Take a tour through Christchurch’s lovingly restored Rose Chapel
01:09
It comes as National pulls its support for the Government’s own medicinal cannabis bill.

National pulls support for Government's medicinal cannabis bill it says 'utterly fails', puts forward own member's bill
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:29
Simon Bridges says the Government's medicinal cannabis bill doesn't have enough regulatory controls.

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill

Live Stream: Medicinal cannabis and mining on conservation land hot topics in Question Time

Showers to end the day for most the country

Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears

'Shock increases' on cigarette tax ineffective, says ASH - 'there was no plan'