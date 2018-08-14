Watch: Wild weather whips up waves at famous Kiwi surf spot, as gale force winds set to slam parts of North Island

A low bringing gale force winds has started to impact the North Island, with footage showing large swells at some of Raglan's famous surf spots.
Video taken by 1 NEWS captured the wild waves whipped up by strong winds at Whale and Manu bays in Raglan this afternoon, as a low approaches from the east of the North Island.
Fire and Emergency NZ say they haven’t had any wind related call outs in the area yet, but are anticipating some this evening.
One surfer, who decided against heading out, told 1 NEWS anyone "would be nuts" to attempt the massive swell currently crashing down on Raglan's beaches.
The MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Bay Of Plenty west of Te Puke from 5pm until 1am tomorrow.
Westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places during this time, the MetService warns.