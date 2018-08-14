 

Watch: Wild weather whips up waves at famous Kiwi surf spot, as gale force winds set to slam parts of North Island

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Weather News

A low bringing gale force winds has started to impact the North Island, with footage showing large swells at some of Raglan's famous surf spots.

Video taken by 1 NEWS captured the wild waves whipped up by strong winds at Whale and Manu bays in Raglan this afternoon, as a low approaches from the east of the North Island.

Fire and Emergency NZ say they haven’t had any wind related call outs in the area yet, but are anticipating some this evening.

One surfer, who decided against heading out, told 1 NEWS anyone "would be nuts" to attempt the massive swell currently crashing down on Raglan's beaches.

The MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Bay Of Plenty west of Te Puke from 5pm until 1am tomorrow.

Westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places during this time, the MetService warns.

Check the forecast in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

One surfer said you'd be "nuts" to head out in the large swells at Raglan's beaches. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Weather News
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

Simon Bridges wants an independent inquiry into his expenses leak that has forced him to defend the roughly $114,000 he clocked up travelling around the country between April and June.

Mr Bridges says the expenses aren't the issue as they would have been released on Thursday regardless, but he is more concerned about the fact they were leaked and the ramifications for those in Parliament.

READ MORE: Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses

"I have discussed matter with the Speaker and my very clear view is that there needs to be an independent comprehensive investigation away from the Speaker, parliamentary services and Government.

"I think it has to be comprehensive, led by someone such as a High Court judge that I and National agree with," Mr Bridges told media this afternoon.

Although the National Party leader says he is "very confident" it wasn't a National MP that leaked the expenses, he is prepared to go where the evidence takes the inquiry.

"I want to get to the bottom of it," he said.

Earlier Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "categorically" ruled out that Mr Bridges' expenses leak came from Labour.

"We've sought assurances from Ministerial services who manage this information that none of the Opposition's numbers were shared with anyone but them," Ms Ardern said. "They've given us that assurance."

"We've had it confirmed no-one in Labour actually ever had access to that information. The only groups as I understand who will of had access will be the Opposition themselves and the speaker."

She said even if Labour had access to it, it would be "totally inappropriate" to leak it.
 


 

Mr Bridges has been forced to defend the roughly $84,000 he clocked up travelling around the country in a Crown limo. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Education

A Ministry of Education worker became emotional while giving thanks over the childhood support workers pay equity deal that was announced today.

Hundreds of school support workers will get a pay rise of up to 30 per cent as part of a settlement for pay equity, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon.

Communications support worker for the Ministry of Education, Mary Jones, teared up as she read out a brief statement after the announcement was made.

"This pay equity journey has been very long, to get to the signing date where we feel truly values for the contribution that we make to the education team. It's beyond wonderful," Ms Jones said as her colleagues gave her strength.

Union NZEI and the Ministry of Education signed a terms of settlement in a pay equity claim for 329 support workers for young children in early childhood and primary schools.

"This is about fairness," Ms Ardern said in a statement. "Almost all education support workers are women, and they do vital work helping young children with severe learning and behavioural challenges to learn."

The support workers are paid hourly between $16.77 and $19.87.

The settlement would see the minimum rate boosted to $21.67 and the top rate as $24.73 for workers with four to nine years' experience and $25.70 for those with ten years or more.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the settlement was "about making sure that women get a fair deal in the workplace".

The pay equity settlement is expected to be made valid next month, after the support workers cast their vote on it.

Mary Jones was supported by colleagues as she gave her thanks for the new deal. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Education