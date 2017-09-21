 

Watch: What's the best way to talk to someone with a terminal illness like cancer?

Source:

Seven Sharp

One woman with terminal breast cancer is highlighting the right things to say when talking to someone with cancer.

One woman thinks it's about time to highlight the right things to say.
Source: Seven Sharp

The forty-something mum should know her stuff having had a few clangers delivered to her since being diagnosed.

"I've had a few good ones, I bumped into someone I hadn't seen for a while who said I was going to call you but wasn't sure you were still around," she said.

At first comments like this would get to her, but now she has learned to laugh it off.

This new outlook began after she joined the Sweet Louise support group for women with terminal breast cancer.

Now she's ready to help others avoid putting their foot in it.

Her best advice for people who are unsure what to say: "Gentle hugs are good".

