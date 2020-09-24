TODAY |

Watch: Whangārei fisherman accidentally hooks a 10-metre whale

Source:  1 NEWS

For any keen fisherman, reeling in a big catch is a win.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Steven King’s encounter with the big creature happened off Cape Brett. Source: Seven Sharp

But what happens when you accidentally hook one of the ocean's biggest?

Whangārei fisherman Steven King headed out to the water one Friday hoping to catch some snapper.

But then, a 10-metre whale ended up on the end of his fishing line.

King told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp the experience was exciting and “a bit scary”.

“The line pretty much just unravelled itself and I got the hook back,” he said.

“He [the whale] just carried on his merry way.”

King, a former commercial fisherman, said the catch was the biggest in his career “by a long shot”.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

New Zealand
Animals
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
People from Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton and BOP considered close contacts of trio recently infected with Covid-19
2
Otago boy, 12, missing for three weeks thought to be in Waikato
3
FBI offers $15,000 reward for info on New Zealander facing sexual exploitation charges
4
US man dies after eating too much black licorice
5
Auckland hair salon reveals further details about Covid-19 case's visit
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Uncertainty for immigrants as visa extensions fail to materialise

Otago boy, 12, missing for three weeks thought to be in Waikato
03:37

Labour promise tougher hate speech laws if re-elected

Two more people arrested for kidnapping, other charges after murder of man near Hamilton