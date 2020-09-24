Watch: Whangārei fisherman accidentally hooks a 10-metre whale

For any keen fisherman, reeling in a big catch is a win.

But what happens when you accidentally hook one of the ocean's biggest?

Whangārei fisherman Steven King headed out to the water one Friday hoping to catch some snapper.

But then, a 10-metre whale ended up on the end of his fishing line.

King told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp the experience was exciting and “a bit scary”.

“The line pretty much just unravelled itself and I got the hook back,” he said.

“He [the whale] just carried on his merry way.”

King, a former commercial fisherman, said the catch was the biggest in his career “by a long shot”.