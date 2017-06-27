 

Watch: 'We're relieved and so, so proud' say parents of NOW legendary Peter Burling

The parents of Emirates Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling say they are "relieved and so, so proud" after the team raced to victory in the America's Cup.

Richard and Heather Burling were on shore in Bermuda waiting to congratulate their son on his win.
Speaking to 1 NEWS at the race's conclusion in Bermuda today his mother Heather said they were "relieved and so, so proud" and that it was "so nice to have it wrapped up in the first race."

Talking about Peter's career, which also features Olympic gold, she said "we were just ordinary people from an ordinary place in Tauranga, this was never our plan" but that "Pete's career has just lifted him higher and higher".

Burling's dad Richard described a tense eighth race where he kept shouting "just keep it on the foils!" 

He praised the whole team saying that Pete "can't do what he does without the others."

1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson was watching Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup with friends and family of the crew in Bermuda.
Vice Commodore Ian Cook says winning the America’s Cup is the pinnacle of yachting.
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.
Fans at the Viaduct in Auckland had tears in their eyes as the boys sailed home for the win.
