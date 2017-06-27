Watch: 'We're relieved and so, so proud' say parents of legendary Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling

The parents of Emirates Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling say they are "relieved and so, so proud" after the team raced to victory in the America's Cup.

Speaking to 1 NEWS at the race's conclusion in Bermuda today his mother Heather said they were "relieved and so, so proud" and that it was "so nice to have it wrapped up in the first race."

Talking about Peter's career, which also features Olympic gold, she said "we were just ordinary people from an ordinary place in Tauranga, this was never our plan" but that "Pete's career has just lifted him higher and higher".

Burling's dad Richard described a tense eighth race where he kept shouting "just keep it on the foils!"