Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

The head of Awataha Marae on Auckland's North Shore has spoken out after claims that Labour was housing foreign students in 'sweatshop' like conditions as they worked on their election campaign as interns.

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.
Marae head Anthony Wilson hit back at the claims today, telling TVNZ's Q+A that the marae feels maligned by the accusations, and that they're not a five star hotel.

"We've heard statements saying we've got slum conditions and second rate. As a people, we take that really seriously.

"We've had tens of thousands of people use our facilities over the years, and we've never had a complaint of this sort of nature before," Mr Wilson said.

He feels it's unfortunate that the marae has been used as "a bit of a political football" but when asked whether they would have accepted the booking from Labour in retrospect he said they would.

"If you're asking me whether we'd do it again, the answer is yes, because we are open to anyone using our facilities."

Mr Wilson also called into question the legitimacy of the complaints, saying they had received none personally and had only seen them appearing in the media.

"I've seen a few articles just recently now where the students have actually come out and defended the marae, saying they had a wonderful time and the facilities were adequate for what they required," Mr Wilson said.

Labour leader Andrew Little told Q+A they have addressed the students complaints, and about 60 of the 85 are happy to stay on at the marae, with Labour looking into alternatives for those who want to move on.

