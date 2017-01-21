 

Watch: 'We're marching for equality, against greed and power' - American at Auckland protest gets loud at women's march

Hundreds have turned out at protests in Auckland and Wellington, marching against Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States.

A Love Trumps Hate event, and a women's march are taking place in Wellington, and many have flocked to an Aotearoa Against Trump "peaceful protest" in Auckland.

Hundreds marched through Auckland's CBD, against Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States.
One American man told 1 NEWS he had turned up and out to march in Auckland "for equality, against greed and power".

Green MP Julie Anne Genter, investigative journalist Nicky Hager and climate change activist Aaron Packard will be speaking at the Love Trumps Hate event in Wellington.

Nicky Hager

Speakers from the trans community, the union movement, the Mexican community, the Palestine solidarity movement, the feminist movement and the climate justice movement will be appearing at the Aotearoa Against Trump event in Auckland.

"Today isn't just about Trump, it's about saying we reject the politics of hate and division wherever it rears its ugly head, and instead, we're working for a politics of inclusion, of respecting difference, and of cooperation," Ms Genter said.

President Donald Trump has vowed that every decision on trade and taxes, among other things, would be made to benefit American workers.
Anti-Trump protesters in Wellington come out in force.

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter

The women's march in Wellington will begin at 10.30am on parliament's grounds and Love Trumps Hate will follow in Civic Square at midday.

"A key message of Aotearoa Against Trump is that Trump's victory is an attack on many marginalised communities," Aotearoa Against Trump organiser Sam Vincet said.

"We will make it clear that Aotearoa stands for justice and does not support a Trump presidency."

He adds that Aotearoa Against Trump does pro-Clinton as an alternative.

The Aotearoa Against Trump in Auckland will begin in Aotea Square at 1pm, followed by a march to the American consulate on Customs Street East.

Police say they are aware of the protests, and "will respond appropriately to any issues that may arise," including traffic disruptions.

