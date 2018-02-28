Watch as Wellington's famous Backbencher pub reveals new Jacinda Ardern puppet – 'I predicted you'd play up my eyes'

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
The Green MP says the t-shirt compared women to meat, but David Seymour labels her a hypocrite.
Between 1981 and 2010 there were just 2.5 days where it snowed on the city's streets.
Gloriavale: The Return features the secluded West Coast community and will revisit Dove Love and Paul and Pearl, who played large parts in TVNZ's previous series.
David Seymour wore the shirt at an Auckland University barbeque.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ