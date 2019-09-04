TODAY |

Watch: Wellington software designer shows off microchip installed in his hand

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Science
Technology

Thinking about the future can be worrying or even scary, but some of us out there decide to jump right in and embrace it for what it is.

For years, Hollywood movies have played on the idea that at some point we'll be getting microchips implanted in us.

Now, a software developer in Wellington has decided to get a head-start and has installed his own chip inside himself.

Not only that, Ryan Wolstenholme also has a magnet in his finger and a glow-in-the-dark stick in his arm.

Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee went to find out the benefits of turning yourself into a computer in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ryan Wolstenholme also has a magnet in his finger and a glow in the dark rod in his arm. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Science
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:52
'Absolute tragedy' on Bay of Plenty roads as police confirm five deaths in tourist bus crash
2
'Women's gifting circle' groups in NZ are illegal pyramid schemes, Commerce Commission warns
3
Exclusive: Eddie Nketia overcome with emotion on receiving NZ gear before World Athletics Championships debut
4
Air NZ passenger unhappy after airline refuses to change name on ticket after measles warning
5
Good Samaritan describes scene of fatal tourist bus crash near Rotorua - 'They were screaming for help'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Over 4000 people report feeling shallow 5.2 magnitude earthquake in central North Island

Security screening at regional airports 'inevitable', say tourism industry leaders
06:30

KiwiBuild reset 'a damp squib', says Judith Collins
02:52

'Absolute tragedy' on Bay of Plenty roads as police confirm five deaths in tourist bus crash