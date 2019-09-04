Watch: Wellington software designer shows off microchip installed in his hand

Thinking about the future can be worrying or even scary, but some of us out there decide to jump right in and embrace it for what it is.

For years, Hollywood movies have played on the idea that at some point we'll be getting microchips implanted in us.

Now, a software developer in Wellington has decided to get a head-start and has installed his own chip inside himself.

Not only that, Ryan Wolstenholme also has a magnet in his finger and a glow-in-the-dark stick in his arm.