Watch: Wellington jogger on a crusade to rid her local beach of litter

1 NEWS
A dedicated Wellington woman has spent two-and-a-half years picking up litter on her local beach during her daily jog.

Petone’s Michelle Stronach-Marsh says she "wants to make a positive contribution to my community".

The 42-year-old says the increasing amount of litter she is finding makes her job tough.

"I'm getting really upset, increasingly angry," she told Seven Sharp.

Plastics and polystyrene are the main offenders cleaned up by Michelle.

"Straws and lollipop sticks, they are the bane of my existence."

Check out her one-woman crusade and get inspired by watching the video above. 

    Petone’s Michelle Stronach-Marsh says she “wants to make a positive contribution to my community”. Source: Seven Sharp
