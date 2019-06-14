TODAY |

Watch: Wellington cafes compete to make the perfect cheese scone

The humble scone occupies a very special place at the centre of Kiwi cuisine - for generations, mums and grandmas have claimed that their secret recipe is the best.

Now, Wellington has decided to take this contentious issue to the next level as cafes compete to produce the perfect cheese scone.

And it's all for a good cause, with the money being raised going to Plunket.

Seven Sharp's Julian Lee voyaged into the heart of our nation's capital to get lost in the labyrinthine world of competitive scone baking in the video above.

    Money raised from the competition will be donated to Plunket. Source: Seven Sharp
