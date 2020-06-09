Watch: Wellington bar goers explode onto the dancefloor as Alert Level 1 hits at midnight

Keen Kiwis were caught on camera at a Wellington bar celebrating the change to Alert Level 1 at midnight last night.

Revellers at Danger Danger can be seen on the bar's CCTV abiding by Alert Level 2 rules shortly before 12am last night.

Similar to a New Year's Eve countdown, as soon as the clock strikes midnight patrons can be seen jumping out of their seats and exploding onto the dancefloor in celebration.

Nightclubs and bars will be busy around the country this weekend as people keen for a boogie hit the dancefloor for the first time in over two months.