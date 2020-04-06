Watch: Wellington actor's hilarious lockdown family dance music video

While many are turning to movies and music to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus loackdown, Wellington actor Jack Buchanan thought he'd create his own music video.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jack convinced his family to star in a music video called The Family Lockdown Bogie which has kept many entertained and caused many laughs during the coronavirus lockdown after he posted it on social media.

"That's been pretty special."

The video stars his mum, dad and his sister.

Convincing his family to be a part of the fun was easier than he thought says Jack.

"Yup, no questions asked."