Watch: 'We'll make a decision in the national interest' - Winston Peters calls for patience over which party he'll back

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters isn't giving anything away when it comes to which party he'll back to form the next Government.

Speaking from NZ First headquarters in Russell, Northland, Mr Peters once again called for patience from his party and members of the public.

"We'll make a decision in the national interest and that will take some time," he said.

The current vote has NZ First hovering around the seven per cent mark in the party vote, giving them a strong showing that equals nine seats in Parliament.