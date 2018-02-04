Watch: Welcome of Governor General to Waitangi a trial run for upper marae welcome



Today's welcome of Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy to Waitangi at the start of this year's commemorations was something of a trial run for the official welcome on the upper marae tomorrow.

Organisers say there is a change this year in the way that Ngapuhi will host, including what they are hoping will be the end of the historic protests.

In previous years, poor behaviour was not uncommon, including mudslinging, pushing and shoving at the gates of Te Tii Marae and media being locked out.

Official events have been moved to the Treaty Grounds this year, where the Governor General was welcomed today.