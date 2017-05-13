 

Watch: "We shouldn't be in this position' - Grandparents and nine grandchildren forced to live in motel

A South Auckland grandmother and grandfather living in a motel with their nine grandchildren are crying out for help. 

The South Auckland grandparents say their struggle to find somewhere to live is something no family should go through.
Source: 1 NEWS

The family is one of many that can't find affordable accommodation and are forced to stay in emergency housing. 

Grandma Lisa Kiel and her partner of 35 years, Bruce, share a two-bedroom unit at the Takanini Park Motor Lodge with the five younger kids while the four older ones are in the unit next door.

It's costing the Ministry of Social Development more than $500 a night to house the family of 11. 

"We shouldn't be in this position we're in now," grandmother Mrs Kiel said.

The family was evicted from their Housing New Zealand home where they had lived for 16 years, for anti-social behaviour.

"Allegations were made to Housing New Zealand. I was called to the office and  that's how they laid it out to me. I had 90 days to move out," Mrs Kiel said. 

Daughter Elizabeth took her own life in February. She had been asked to pay back more than $36,000 dollars in accommodation costs to WINZ.

"She had lived in about  eight, 10 motels all over South Auckland. The last motel she was in she was told by Work and Income that they weren't about to help her with another motel, that she will be homeless, and her daughter will be homeless, which really, really stressed her," Mrs Kiel said. 

The Ministry of Social development won't comment on Elizabeth's case because it's before the coroner.

The Auckland Action Against Poverty group says they are seeing situations like this one on a daily basis.

"We have a Government that continues to say 'we are addressing housing.' But there are so many examples of their failure to do so adequately," said Alastair Russell of the group.

1 NEWS contacted all 15 motels listed in the Manurewa, Otahuhu and Papatoetoe areas. All of them were providing emergency housing to WINZ clients and for some of them the WINZ clients outnumbered the regular guests.

MSD says it's doing all it can to accommodate Mrs Kiel and her whanau but housing a family that size is difficult.

