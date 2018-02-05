Watch: 'We must change' – Jacinda Ardern says the country must confront its issues in historic Waitangi address

Jacinda Ardern has delivered a historic speech from the upper marae at Waitangi this morning, being the first female Prime Minister to be given the privilege.

Ms Ardern addressed the crowd from the porch of Te Whare Runanga in a speech which focused on the need for open dialogue between Maori and the Crown in the interest of moving the country forward.

"If we don't speak freely how do we change?" Ms Ardern asked.

"Our relationship goes beyond the negotiating table and it will go on with strength and hope," she went on to say about her plans for the future between Maori and the Government.

Her speech also heavily referenced her unborn child, as she pondered the New Zealand she wants her child to know.

"I hope for my child to know the history of the place, we must always be honest about our history and what it means to us," she said.

The prime minister also attempted to reach out to all of Maoridom during her more than 10 minute-long speech.

"There will be no marae too small for us when going out to hui and ask for help."