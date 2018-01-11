 

Watch: 'We are looking at a recovery' - Otago police say they are looking for a body after Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident

Otago police have today announced the search phase for a missing skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu is over, and they are now focusing on the recovery of a body - possibly using sonar equipment.

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of sonar devices to recover a skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu at high speed.
Yesterday, at around 1.30pm, two skydivers together in a tandem jump landed in Lake Wakatipu, near Jack's Point, at high speed.

The jump master in the skydive accident was pulled alive from Lake Wakatipu within around 20 minutes, but the client, a foreign national, remained missing overnight.

Otago Lakes Central Police Area Commander, Inspector Olaf Jensen, said today in a press conference that given the circumstances of the accident they were now looking at a body recovery operation.

"Today the police dive squad will be investigating the viability of using sonar equipment to assist with the recovery of the skydiver missing at Lake Wakatipu," Inspector Jensen said.

"Given the nature of the incident and the time that has past the ongoing police activity is focussed on a recovery operation rather than a rescue."

Police would not release the nationality of the skydiving victim as his next of kin were still being informed.

The other man was rescued after the accident in Central Otago today.
The cause of the the accident was also not yet known, and part of an ongoing investigation.

The jump master from NZONE Skydive was last night released from hospital, and according to Inspector Jensen was "very lucky to be found".

Inspector Jensen also said the jump master has been spoken to by police over the incident.

"A full rescue operation on the water and by air was commenced immediately after the incident to search for the missing man," Inspector Jensen said.

"Up to 12 vessels were involved in the on-water search yesterday, this search was co-ordinated by Coastguard.

"The on-water search was suspended at around 4.30pm when it was determined that if the missing man was on the lake surface then the extensive water and aerial search would have located him." 

Yesterday, following the accident the company involved, NZONE Skydive, described the instructor as highly experienced and having completed thousands of jumps.

