Watch: 'We failed in our duty of care' – Labour Party President apologises over how party dealt with party youth camp and sexual assault allegations

The Labour Party President says the party handled a February Labour Party youth camp and it's subsequent dealings with sexual assault allegations against young party members badly.

"We are taking this matter seriously, we understand we failed in our duty of care during and after the event," Nigel Haworth said alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today in Auckland.

Mr Haworth said he is not intending to offer his resignation, and no one within the Labour Party will be resigning.