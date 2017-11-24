 

Watch: 'We are broken, terrified' – Manus Island refugees plead for New Zealand's help

Refugees on Manus Island are pleading for New Zealand to come to their aid after an ugly end to the standoff at the detention camp today.

Hundreds of men were today moved out of the Australia-run centre in PNG.
Around 400 men had been holed-up in dire conditions for weeks, refusing to move to new facilities, fearing violence from locals.

Buses today moved hundreds of men from the Australia-run centre which was officially closed more than three weeks ago.

With media access restricted, detainees have sent unverified footage that shows police dragging men and hitting them with metal poles.

Papua New Guinea police have denied using force.

New Zealand's offer to take 150 men remains on the table and Pakistani refugee Samad Abdul has begged New Zealand to make this happen.

"We just want to be in a safe country. So I'm begging to New Zealand no matter what you take, please make it happen. Make this thing happen.  We are broken, we are terrified, we are tired," he said in a phone interview. 

The New Zealand Government has previously said the matter is in the hands of Australia. A spokesperson said today our government has nothing further to say.  

It comes nearly three weeks after the centre was officially closed.
Mr Abdul said the men were scared and decided to move.

"They think if we don't move they will kill us. So then we all just move now. We are in new facility now," he said. 

The men say they had resisted moving for fear of being attacked by locals.

"So we are just scared for ourselves and scared for our future. So we might be attacked again."

Despite recent footage showing the new facilities are still being built. the Australian Government insists they're ready.

Many of the men have been detained for years after trying to reach Australia by boat. 

In the last few weeks there've been a number of protests in Australia by those who want the Turnbull Government to let them in, but the Prime Minister is refusing to budge.

"I can tell you this, my government, my coalition government is not going to outsource the security of our borders to people smugglers," Mr Turnbull said

Earlier, the UN put more pressure on Australia to resolve the issue.

"It is Australia's responsibility to provide protection, assistance and solutions to these refugees who have been living under punishing conditions for far too long," said Duniya Aslam Khan UNHCR spokesperson.

The physical standoff may have ended today  but the political one shows no sign of easing.

