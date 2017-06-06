Watch: Water-filled condoms thrown at Donald Trump effigy by climate change protesters as Rex Tillerson visits NZ

Around 150 placard-waving protesters have thrown water-filled condoms at an effigy of Donald Trump, objecting to his withdrawal from the Paris climate deal and calling on Bill English to take a stronger stand.

It came as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Wellington today on a whistle-stop official visit, in what Foreign Minster Gerry Brownlee says is a chance to strengthen the close relationship between the two countries.

Bill English and Rex Tillerson. Source: Supplied

Mr Tillerson arrived this afternoon to driving rain in the capital. He was greeted on the Wellington Airport tarmac by Mr Brownlee.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee greets US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Source: Supplied

"We welcome Secretary Tillerson's visit as a chance to strengthen the close relationship between New Zealand and the United States, to discuss some of the world's most pressing issues, and to further promote our economic ties," Mr Brownlee said last week.

"We share a deep interest in maintaining peace, prosperity and stability in the Asia Pacific region and we have worked closely together to counter terrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Wellington. Source: Supplied