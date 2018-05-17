 

Watch: 'I want my child to look back.. and judge me and this government favourably' – Jacinda Ardern's personal take on Budget

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament she had a more personal reason to create long-term change following the announcement of Budget 2018.

Ms Ardern told parliament she had a more personal reason to shift the focus in government from electoral cycles to generational changes.
Source: Parliament TV

The Prime Minister said the government has been concerned with "too much short-term thinking", leading to the country's current issues with housing, the environment and healthcare.

"Today, we shift the focus of government from electoral cycles to generational ones," Ms Ardern said yesterday, following Finance Minister Grant Robertson's delivery of the Labour-led Government's first Budget. 

"Now, you could say I have a rather more personal reason for doing that, because in 15 or 20 or 30 years time, I want my child to look back on the history books and judge me and this government favourably - rather than deciding to change their name.

"If we're not here for kids - or for the future of the country they live in - then why are we here?"

Ms Ardern is due to give birth to her first child in a month. 

