Watch: Waka heading down river from Haruru falls plays a starring role at Waitangi

An event that is a starring role at Waitangi is the waka heading down the river from Haruru falls.

There was a peaceful start to our national day for politicians and thousands of the public gathered at the national marae.
Stan Conrad, Waka Captain says "It's always a competition to get on these waka"

Women also play a prominent role in it too.

Waimirirangi Conrad, who is also a Waka Captain says "it's a very proud and humbling moment. It's always been a part of waka. For me to represent my iwi and whanau is a very proud moment."

Thousands have celebrated Waitangi Day at the birthplace of the nation, flooding the Waitangi Treaty Grounds even before the sun came up.

Jacinda Ardern was met by a local group who showed their respect for her.
They came first to celebrate a dawn service held under shimmering moonlight, before gathering by a lone bagpiper, who played as the sun rose over the Bay of Islands.

Under warm blue skies, Kiwis of every walk of life sifted through stalls offering ta moko and Maori carvings before lining the beaches to watch wakas filled with warriors launch into the water amid stirring cries.

At midday, the Royal New Zealand Navy band performed as a 21-gun salute rung out across the bay and Maori dancers challenged them.

For Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, fronting the media wearing a barbecue apron, Tuesday capped off a successful five-day stint in Waitangi.

The Prime Minister was grateful for the gift - a wahakura basket which can help reduce the incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
Clapped as she walked away from the dawn church service, her ministers earned more praise as they sweated over hot plates cooking and dishing out snags to the public during the prime minister's Breakfast.

Aucklander Del Abcede grabbed a sausage and said it showed the politician's human side and gave her a chance to talk to them face-to-face, rather than be talked at.

"Compare that to Donald Trump," she said.

Ms Ardern deflected praise from herself to the Ngapuhi people for organising Waitangi celebrations, many described as peaceful and more unified.

In past years, politicians have been hit by people slinging mud and sex toys, while former Prime Ministers John Key and Bill English skipped celebrations at Te Tii Marae where many protests and incidents had been centred.

The Prime Minister is at the historic Treaty Grounds today, where she hosted a breakfast after attending a dawn service.
This year, the official Waitangi powhiri for political leaders was moved up the road from Te Tii to the Treaty Grounds' upper Te Whare Runanga marae.

"Ngapuhi have changed the game up here, the hospitality that we have experienced and really the work that has gone into deciding how the commemorations would be held has made a huge difference," Ms Ardern said.

National leader Bill English travelled to the South Island for this year's celebrations.

Speaking from Bluff, he also praised the Ngapuhi for changing the direction of Waitangi celebrations but warned the new government may not enjoy such a charmed ride in future years.

The leader of the National Party is attending the Ngai Tahu Treaty Festival today in the South Island.
"I don't think we should be misled by the idea that a much better Waitangi means that the issues of the north are dealt with," he said.

Ms Ardern has, meanwhile, promised to continue her new tradition of meeting with iwi, not only on Waitangi Day, but in the days before and after as she hopes to turn talk about jobs, health, education and roads into action.

But for those listening to a free concert on Tuesday, there is likely no rush to think about next year and the end of yet a Waitangi Day spent lounging by the glistening Bay of Islands waters.

