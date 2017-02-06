 

Watch: Waitangi celebrations kick off with dawn ceremony at Treaty Grounds

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett led the Government delegation at the dawn service.
Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

2
Qatar Airways (file picture).

World's longest commercial flight set to arrive in Auckland today

03:55
3
The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.

Downpours, gales set to lash regions in both islands today

02:31
4
The new line will be unveiled next year and Europe correspondent Emma Keeling went underground to check it out.

London's Tube getting a $25b Elizabeth Line

01:25
5
The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

Paula Bennett leads prayers at Waitangi Day celebrations after controversial weekend

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .


 
