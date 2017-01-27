Watch: Waikato cops subject to tirade of abuse while carrying out arrest warrant

A police boss has praised his staff who were subject to a vicious verbal tirade by the son of a man who was being taken into custody in Waikato yesterday.

Sergeant Andy Connors said the three staff went to a property in Te Kuiti after a 58-year-old man failed to appear in court.

As they tried to take the man into custody on the orders of a judge, his family started abusing the officers and claimed they had no right to take him.

One person claimed the officers were "outside their jurisdiction" and did not "consent" to what was happening.

The man's son was filming the incident and uploaded it to social media.

It also shows shoving, and claims police were "attacking" them.

Eventually the officers managed to get the man who was subject to the warrant into a patrol car and off the property, and he appeared in the Hamilton District Court yesterday afternoon.

Mr Connors said the level of abuse and antagonism wasn't normal for the area, although local staff were aware of the family.

"They have issues with New Zealand law, they think they have a sovereign right to do what they like," he said.

Mr Connors said the staff dealt with the situation appropriately.