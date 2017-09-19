Watch: 'Voters like chocolate' – Bill English gets his Willy Wonka on, learning the sweet art of truffle making in Blenheim

Bill English has channelled his inner Willy Wonka while visiting a chocolatiers in Blenheim today.

The National leader was challenged with making his very own truffles at Makana Confections, and it looked like he passed the test.

"Voters like chocolate, we gotta get good at it," Mr English said as he studiously piped chocolate onto a bench.

He admitted it was the first time he'd made truffles, but the worker overseeing his progress seemed impressed by his work, saying he had done a "good job" of the piping and truffle coating.