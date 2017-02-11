 

Watch: Volunteers desperately try to lift stranded whale onto its belly so it has chance of survival

About a dozen selfless helpers frantically moved around this poor whale to get it onto its belly.
The Department of Conservation says the whales that died yesterday will need to be buried in the sand dunes, or taken out to sea.

LIVE: 200 more whales found swimming near Farewell Spit, majority stranded last night refloated

The woman can be seen attempting to flee a car with her daughter before her attacker strikes back taking the child and driving off.

Video shows terrified mum trying to give toddler to McDonald's employee during drive-thru attack

Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson visited what's not so much a house, but an estate.

Take a look inside the Master Builder's Renovation of the Year

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

