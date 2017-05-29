Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

Source:
A strong geomagnetic storm overnight has given aurora photographers the best chance in month to capture stunning images.
The Aurora Australis reached a level of Kp index number of 7 overnight, which is classed as a G3 geomagnetic storm and typically happens about once a year.
Aurora Australis itself is a fairly common sight for photographers in the south, with small geomagnetic storms happening quite frequently.
They are typically not visible to the naked eye unless very far south during a very strong storm, and the images and timelapse videos are captured using long-exposure photography.
