Watch: Violent thunderstorm causes flooding at a Manawatu New World

A violent thunder storm accompanied by torrential rain led to the flooding of a New World supermarket in the Manawatu town of Pahiatua yesterday.

Footage taken by local resident Hannah Gear shows water in the aisles of the Pahiatua New World, after it had inundated the store via the roof of the building.

"We went to New World to get spuds and it was hectic. The rain was so hard," Ms Gear told the Manawatu Standard.

The Manawatu Standard reported flooding in the streets of the small town from the storm, which also tore down street signs due to extreme winds.