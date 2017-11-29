 

Watch: 'Very nervous' business owners want answers on worsening Auckland slip

Business owners and residents near a massive slip at Birkenhead on Auckland's North Shore want answers from Auckland Council on parking solutions and when the area will be stabilised.

Birkenhead clothing manufacturer Sarah Dimoline and gym owner Paul Davies air their concerns about safety and the loss of car parks.
Source: 1 NEWS

A new slip came down near a car park in Rawene Rd, behind the Birkenhead shops at about 5pm yesterday following subsidence in the same area last month.

The slips have claimed about 50 square metres of land and dozens of car parking spots.

Last night's slip also carried away a drilling rig which workers had been using to stabilise the area after the last slip.

Paul Davies, who owns the local gym and also lives in apartments next door, told 1 NEWS a lot of the business owners are angry because losing car parks has affected them and they and clients are now having to find parks on the street.

The slip in Birkenhead has now taken more than 50 square metres of land, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.
Source: 1 NEWS

He also says there's concern that the slip is falling towards his apartment building and a retaining wall built about eight years ago is also falling.

"I think there is come uncertainty now as to whether the building is safe," he said.

Sarah Dimoline, manager of a nearby clothing manufacturer, says she and the staff are frustrated "because we've had no one come round and talk to us about what is going on, and the stages of all this happening, and where we can park".

"There's just no communication about what is going on and it seems like there's nobody facing the people who're all working here and wanting some answers," she said.

Ms Dimoline says her company has a lot of couriers, drop offs and pick ups, "and it's hard for them to park and find where they can safely unload and load what they need to here. So that's been quite hard". 

She said after the second slip she and the workers are "starting to get very nervous".

The slip "was quite a bit further down but now it seems to be creeping up towards us more now. And its looking rather scary this morning when we went down," Ms Dimoline said. 

Auckland Transport last night said its officers and contractors were on site to secure the area and investigate the incident.

