Watch: 'Very confident' Winston Peters says negotiating with party that gets the largest number of votes 'only a convention'

Winston Peters is keeping his options wide open on which party he'll negotiate with if he's king or queenmaker after tomorrow's election.

The New Zealand First leader today cast his vote in Kerikeri in his Northland electorate.

Holding the seat is a crucial back-stop for New Zealand First if it falls below the threshold of five per cent of the party vote.

Mr Peters then faced reporters about his post-election plans.

1 NEWS reporter Jessica Mutch put to Mr Peters that he's said in the past he'll negotiate with the party that gets the largest number first.

"No, I've said in the past that there's been in the last 21 years an emerging convention that you start with the party that has the most votes," Mr Peters replied.

"But that's only a convention. It doesn't mean that's where you end up, for obvious reasons. You've got to get an agreement in what you're going to do," he said.

Asked how important is it to be fast in those negotiations, Mr Peters said: "Well you can't be too fast because the reality is the writs don't get in until a certain date. Nothing can happen until those writs are in. So if you're negotiating within that timeframe nothing is delayed."

"It seems to be overemphasised this importance of speed. It's better to get it right than do it in haste, like any good, sound job," he said.

Mr Peters said he's "going into tomorrow night very confident of the outcome" but declined to say what that outcome should be.