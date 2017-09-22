 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: 'Very confident' Winston Peters says negotiating with party that gets the largest number of votes 'only a convention'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Winston Peters is keeping his options wide open on which party he'll negotiate with if he's king or queenmaker after tomorrow's election.

NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.
Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand First leader today cast his vote in Kerikeri in his Northland electorate.

Holding the seat is a crucial back-stop for New Zealand First if it falls below the threshold of five per cent of the party vote.

Mr Peters then faced reporters about his post-election plans.

1 NEWS reporter Jessica Mutch put to Mr Peters that he's said in the past he'll negotiate with the party that gets the largest number first.

"No, I've said in the past that there's been in the last 21 years an emerging convention that you start with the party that has the most votes," Mr Peters replied. 

"But that's only a convention. It doesn't mean that's where you end up, for obvious reasons. You've got to get an agreement in what you're going to do," he said.

Asked how important is it to be fast in those negotiations, Mr Peters said: "Well you can't be too fast because the reality is the writs don't get in until a certain date. Nothing can happen until those writs are in. So if you're negotiating within that timeframe nothing is delayed."

"It seems to be overemphasised this importance of speed. It's better to get it right than do it in haste, like any good, sound job," he said.

Mr Peters said he's "going into tomorrow night very confident of the outcome" but declined to say what that outcome should be.

He's planning to spend election day scrubbing his boat, and said if he gets up early enough he might go fishing.

Related

Election

Vote 17

01:00
Mr Peters said he has never heard anyone spontaneously erupt into singing God Defend New Zealand at a time of joy, like other countries do.

Winston Peters hints that he would be open to changing the national anthem
01:22

Watch: 'He expects to be respected' - former NZ PM's advice to English if he's forced to work with Peters
01:00
Mr Peters said he has never heard anyone spontaneously erupt into singing God Defend New Zealand at a time of joy, like other countries do.

'I'd put it to a referendum' - Winston Peters hints that he'd like to change NZ's national anthem

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

00:23
2
Ms Bennett showed she has a decent voice as the party makes its way to Auckland ahead of tomorrow’s election.

Watch: Paula Bennett belts out 'Natural Woman' on packed National Party campaign bus

00:53
3
NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

Watch: 'Very confident' Winston Peters says negotiating with party that gets the largest number of votes 'only a convention'

00:50
4
Raw: Police give chase as foolhardy driver hoons the wrong way down Auckland motorway

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway


5
November 12 2016 - Rome, Italy Rugby test match Italy v New Zealand at Olimpico Stadium In the photo Lima Sopoaga (A) Photo Matteo Ciambelli / Photosport

Lima Sopoaga to miss All Blacks' Argentina trip, Beauden Barrett recalled

00:53
NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

Watch: 'Very confident' Winston Peters says negotiating with party that gets the largest number of votes 'only a convention'

NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

00:31
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

"One guy was next to my car and the other three were trying to get away in my neighbour's home."


00:50
Raw: Police give chase as foolhardy driver hoons the wrong way down Auckland motorway

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway

More details are emerging about the terrifying incident on an Auckland motorway today.

00:40
The Labour leader and National leader tell Breakfast why voters should back them.

Watch: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern make final pitch for votes as tight election race draws to a close

The leaders tell Breakfast why voters should back them, as predictions continue over which party might secure NZ First's support.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 