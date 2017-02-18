Watch: Up close with the NZ Defence Force as they fight to prevent flare-ups at Port Hills

The New Zealand Defence Force have released a short video of their continuing efforts to keep the Port Hills fires under control.

It shows crews walking across the charred, blackened ground, dampening hotspots with special hoses and monsoon buckets as they talk about what they hope to achieve.

"If these hotspots trigger some of the unburnt fuel around it, it could go again, so just making sure that the efforts of everyone for the last couple of days don't go to waste," said NZDF Firefighter Lieutenant Oli Barnfather.