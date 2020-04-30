TODAY |

Watch: Up to 15 vehicles go up in flames in Auckland car yard blaze, as residents report explosions

Source:  1 NEWS

Over a dozen cars have been destroyed after a fire broke out at an Auckland car wreckers yard overnight. 

Smoke seen across Auckland after a fire breaks out in New Lynn. Source: Armin Pasagic

According to Fire and Emergency NZ, up to 15 cars were alight when the four fire trucks arrived after recieving multiple calls around 1am. 

Firefighters left the scene around 6am, and the matter is now with police, a spokesperson said. 

Four fire trucks were called in the early hours of the morning to control the blaze. Source: Luke Sinclair

A fire investigator is expected to attend the scene later today. 

Locals on social media say they were woken by multiple sounds of explosions.

