Watch: Unrelenting wild seas submerge East Auckland wharf as swells slam coast

A large wharf in East Auckland is being submerged by wild sea swells that continue to batter the coast as a storm continues to hit the country.
Footage of Maraetai Wharf being slammed by large swells has been filmed from an elevated position along the coast.
Rough waves can be seen continuously rising above and crashing on top of Maraetai Wharf which is clearly unsafe for people to approach.
Maraetai is an eastern suburb of Auckland, with the entire city experiencing severe weather and heavy rain since last night.
