Watch: Will Uber Air's futuristic flying cars be trialled in NZ?

Source:Seven Sharp
Although it may seem like something out of the movies, Uber Air are looking to use flying cars to transport people around congested cities and New Zealand may be one of the testing grounds.
The company claims the new vehicles will get you from Auckland Airport to the CBD in five minutes.
Watch as TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Erin Conroy finds out more about the exciting technology in the video above.
