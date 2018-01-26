Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

The sizzling temperatures are still the hottest talking point across New Zealand and it's only going to get hotter, even though it was a bit cooler today.

Forecasters say the mercury could hit 40 degrees down south early next week, possibly on Tuesday.

It reached 37 degrees in the North Canterbury town of Waiau yesterday, the country's hottest day in seven years.

The warmest areas are expected to be inland parts of Otago and Canterbury, south of Christchurch.

So what's driving the heatwave?

Hot air coming from Australia - "typical Aussies" you might say - gets even warmer as it crosses the Southern Alps running down the spine of the South Island.

And it's not just the south.