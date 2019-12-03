Watch: Twenty foot container stuck against bridge over flooded Buller River

A warning has gone out to stay off bridges over the Buller River as two 20-foot containers have been washed down the flooded river.

Footage of one of the containers being smashed against the Matakitaki Bridge by floodwaters was posted on the Murchison Information Centre Facebook page this afternoon.

"So there is a fair bit of rain going on all over, with slips reported on a number of roads as well as flooding. This is the Matakitaki Bridge just after 2pm - someone has lost a blue container!" the caption on the video reads.

Buller Civil Defence say they're aware of the containers and have asked that foot traffic stay off the bridges.