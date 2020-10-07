TODAY |

How to watch TVNZ’s election night coverage in NZ and worldwide

Source:  1 NEWS

TVNZ’s election night coverage kicks off at 7pm on Saturday and will feature all the results and analysis as it happens through the night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Watch it on TVNZ 1, TVNZ OnDemand, 1NEWS.co.nz and on 1 NEWS Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

The broadcast on 1 NEWS pages will be available to view worldwide - starting at 5pm Sydney time, 2pm Beijing, 11.30am New Delhi, 7am London and 2am New York.

The election night coverage will be fronted in studio by John Campbell, Hilary Barry and Simon Dallow.

The 1 NEWS political team led by Jessica Mutch McKay will cross live from party bases around the country, providing expert analysis as the results come in.

A range of former politicians and political pundits from across the spectrum will join the studio presentation throughout the evening. Each will bring their own unique insights and perspectives to the coverage.

The Morning After

On Sunday morning, Q+A will be on TVNZ 1 and streaming on 1 NEWS pages from 8am with a two-hour special discussing the Election’s big winners and losers.

Jack Tame will analyse what the next Government will look like and what moves they are likely to make.

Tagata Pasifika will also be on at 7.30am and, from 10am, Marae will focus on what the Election results mean for Māori.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:25
'We've barely had a break' - Clarke Gayford on helping Jacinda Ardern through election campaign
2
Two bodies found on Taupō lakefront
3
Woman left 'petrified' after being rammed repeatedly on motorway shocked by police response
4
Four new cases of Covid-19 in NZ today, all in isolation
5
Caleb Clarke to start, Beauden Barrett returns for All Blacks in second Bledisloe clash
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:37

'Heaven forbid' - Judith Collins adamant she won't quit if National loses election
07:09

Jacinda Ardern says 'real change comes one step at a time', in pitch to voters

Vote Compass: Who took out TVNZ's final leaders' debate between Ardern and Collins?

Jacinda Ardern says she won't stay on as Labour leader if she loses election