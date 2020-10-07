How to watch TVNZ’s election night coverage in NZ and worldwide

TVNZ’s election night coverage kicks off at 7pm on Saturday and will feature all the results and analysis as it happens through the night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Watch it on TVNZ 1, TVNZ OnDemand, 1NEWS.co.nz and on 1 NEWS Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

The broadcast on 1 NEWS pages will be available to view worldwide - starting at 5pm Sydney time, 2pm Beijing, 11.30am New Delhi, 7am London and 2am New York.

The election night coverage will be fronted in studio by John Campbell, Hilary Barry and Simon Dallow.

The 1 NEWS political team led by Jessica Mutch McKay will cross live from party bases around the country, providing expert analysis as the results come in.

A range of former politicians and political pundits from across the spectrum will join the studio presentation throughout the evening. Each will bring their own unique insights and perspectives to the coverage.

The Morning After

On Sunday morning, Q+A will be on TVNZ 1 and streaming on 1 NEWS pages from 8am with a two-hour special discussing the Election’s big winners and losers.

Jack Tame will analyse what the next Government will look like and what moves they are likely to make.